Truckstop, FTR: Spot rates changed little overall in the latest week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A week after stronger-than-typical performance, broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system were basically stable for all principal equipment types during the week ending Oct. 9.

“Refrigerated van spot rates increased just over a penny per mile,” FTR said. “Dry van rates ticked up less than half a cent while flatbed spot rates dipped less than one cent. Historically, the current week (week 41) has produced mostly declining or stable van rates and slight increases in flatbed rates.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity fell 11.6% with decreases in all equipment types. Volume was up 2.5% versus the same 2025 week. Truck postings rose 4.9%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – fell to its lowest level in seven weeks.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate was basically unchanged, dipping just a tenth of a cent per mile week over week. Total rates were more than 42% higher than in the same week last year.

With two straight weeks of diesel price decreases through the week ended October 5, the year-over-year comparison of rates excluding fuel surcharges has improved but still trails all-in rates at a 36.5% increase. Although carriers operating in the spot market typically don’t receive surcharges, the calculation serves as a proxy for the portion of the rate needed for fuel cost recovery.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates ticked up four tenths of a cent for the sixth increase in seven weeks. Rates were close to 49% higher than during the same 2025 week for the strongest prior-year comparison since June. Dry van spot rates rose for loads originating in the Southeast and Mountain Central regions but were down elsewhere.

Dry van loads dropped 14.7% week over week. Volume was close to 23% higher than during the same 2025 week. Volume was down week over week in all regions.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates increased 1.2 cents after rising more than 5 cents during the previous week. Rates were 45.5% higher than in the same week in 2025. Refrigerated spot rates declined for loads originating on the West Coast, in the South Central region, and – barely – in the Northeast region but were up elsewhere.

Refrigerated loads fell 11.9%. Volume was more than 5% below that during the same week last year for the first negative comparison since early July. Load postings were down in all regions.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates declined seven tenths of a cent for the first decrease in four weeks. Rates were about 43% higher than during the same 2025 week. Flatbed rates rose strongly for loads originating in the Northeast and increased on the West Coast but were down elsewhere.

Flatbed loads fell 10.6%. Volume was 5.5% below the same 2025 week. Load declined in all regions, although the decrease in the Midwest was much smaller than those in other regions.