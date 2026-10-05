Truckstop, FTR: Spot rates post solid gains in the latest week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system rose week over week for all principal equipment types during the week ending Oct. 2, and the rate increases were stronger than usual for comparable weeks in previous years.

“Refrigerated spot rates usually decline in comparable weeks, though they rose during the same week last year,” FTR said. “Dry van spot rates posted the strongest increase since at least 2008 for that week of the year. Flatbed spot rates rose for a third straight week.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity increased 2.6% after being essentially flat during the previous week. Volume was up close to 11% versus the same 2025 week. Truck postings fell 4.6%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – rose to its highest level since mid-July.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate increased about 3 cents a mile week over week for the fifth gain in the past six weeks. Total rates, which were at their highest level in nine weeks, were more than 41% higher than in the same week last year.

The stronger-than-usual increase in all-in spot rates might reflect carrier insistence on fuel cost recovery in the wake of the recent surge in diesel prices to record levels. Although diesel prices appear to have stabilized for now, they remain very close to their all-time high.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates rose 7.6 cents to their highest level since mid-July. Rates were about 45% higher than during the same week last year. Dry van spot rates were essentially flat week over week for loads originating in the Southeast region but increased elsewhere – especially in the South Central region.

Dry van loads rose 10.5% week over week. Volume was about 27% higher than during the same 2025 week. As was the case during the prior week, load postings rose strongly on the West Coast. Volume was up in all other regions, although it barely moved in the Northeast.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates rose 5.4 cents after two week-over-week decreases that were mostly in line with seasonal expectations. Rates were more than 46% higher than in the same 2025 week. Refrigerated spot rates declined for loads originating on the West Coast but were up elsewhere, especially in the South Central region.

Refrigerated loads increased 3.4%. Volume was more than 2% higher than during the same 2025 week. Load postings declined on the West Coast and in the Mountain Central region but were up elsewhere.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates increased 3 cents. Rates were more than 42% higher than during the same 2025 week. Flatbed rates declined for loads originating in the Northeast and – barely – South Central region but increased elsewhere.

Flatbed loads declined 2.2%. Volume was up 4% versus the same 2025 week. Load postings increased in the Midwest and in the Mountain Central region but were down elsewhere.