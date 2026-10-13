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DAT: Spot rates firm as load posts fall 18% after quarter-end push

By Dana Guthrie -
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DAT: Spot rates firm as load posts fall 18% after quarter-end push
Spot rates stabilize as load volumes decline 18% post-quarter push, according to DAT Freight & Analytics.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — DAT One load posts totaled 2.7 million for the week of Oct. 4–10, down 18% from the prior week, as the quarter-end freight that filled the final days of September cleared.

Total equipment posts rose 4% to 177,300. National average broker-to-carrier spot rates rose for dry van and reefer freight, while lower diesel prices pulled the flatbed all-in rate down last week. Linehaul rates rose for all three equipment types.

7-Day Average Broker-to-Carrier Spot Rates (Linehaul + Fuel Surcharge)

▲ Van: $3.12 per mile, up 3 cents
▲ Reefer: $3.68 per mile, up 3 cents
▼ Flatbed: $3.68 per mile, down 2 cents

“Lower fuel prices trimmed the surcharge,” said Dean Croke, industry analyst at DAT Freight & Analytics. “The EIA’s national average on-highway diesel price used in this report’s fuel surcharge calculation was $6.382 a gallon (week ending Sept. 28). The 14.7-cent decline from the previous week took about 2 cents a mile off the national average dry van surcharge and 3 cents off reefer and flatbed. The EIA reported $6.199 a gallon as a national average for the week ending Oct. 5; that price will be reflected in the fuel surcharge in next week’s report.”

According to Croke, linehaul rates are about a third above last year. Van linehaul is up 35% year over year, reefer 33%, and flatbed 29%. Against the nine-year seasonal average for this week, van runs 23% higher, reefer 28%, and flatbed 25%. The 35-day DAT iQ RateCast forecast has van linehaul easing to $2.23 a mile by mid-November, reefer edging up to $2.77, and flatbed easing to $2.59.

Dry Van: Freight Availability Eased While Rates Held

▼ Loads: 1,264,195, down 20%
▲ Trucks: 120,348, up 4%
▲ Linehaul rate: $2.26 per mile, up 5 cents
▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 10.5, down from 13.7 the prior week

Reefer: Loads Pulled Back After the Quarter-End Push

▼ Loads: 562,902, down 21%
▲ Trucks: 33,603, up 2%
▲ Linehaul rate: $2.75 per mile, up 6 cents
▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 16.8, down from 21.6 the prior week

Flatbed: Load-to-Truck Ratio Tightened

▼ Loads: 854,535, down 12%
▲ Trucks: 23,349, up 6%
▲ Linehaul rate: $2.65 per mile, up 1 cent
▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 36.6, down from 44.1 the prior week

“Load-to-truck ratios remain higher year over year,” Croke said. “Truck posts on DAT One are more than 20% below a year ago, while load posts are higher for all three equipment types. Load-to-truck ratios sit well above year-ago levels: 10.5 against 6.3 for van, 16.8 against 10.7 for reefer, and 36.6 against 27.2 for flatbed.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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