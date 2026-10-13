Fleetworthy expands Expedited Inspection to five states

ALBANY, N.Y — Fleetworthy is announcing the expansion of Expedited Inspection to four additional states, including California, Michigan, Vermont and Maine, bringing the total to five states.

Available exclusively through Fleetworthy’s Weigh Station Bypass (formerly Drivewyze) solution, Expedited Inspection automates the secure transfer of fleet and vehicle data to enforcement and delivers a driver’s Electronic Record of Duty Status (eRODS) directly to officers when a truck is selected for inspection.

“Expanding Expedited Inspection from one state to five shows how this technology can scale to reduce roadside friction for fleets and law enforcement,” said Miranda Leadbeater, product manager, Fleetworthy. “Every minute saved means less downtime for drivers and more predictable operations for fleets.”

Expanding Operations

In Nevada, where Fleetworthy introduced the industry’s first and only automated roadside inspection solution in June 2025, enforcement officers are already reporting meaningful time savings at the roadside.

“With Expedited Inspection, we’re easily saving about 15 minutes per inspection. That’s time our officers get back to focus on enforcement, and time drivers get back on the road,” said Sgt. Scott Keane of the Nevada Highway Patrol.

According to American Transportation Research Institute’s (ATRI) 2024 Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking, the marginal cost of operating a truck is $91.27 per hour, meaning roughly $22.82 is saved for each inspection, before accounting for the added value of keeping drivers and freight moving on schedule.

For fleets running frequent lanes through participating states, the financial impact can compound, along with reduced driver stress and less exposure, according to Fleetworthy.

Reducing Roadside Inspection Friction

Roadside inspections require drivers and officers to exchange vehicle, fleet, and hours-of-service information. Expedited Inspection automates that exchange, delivering data directly to enforcement and helping officers complete inspections faster while cutting paperwork for drivers. Expedited Inspection is currently Virtual Vehicle Enabled and compatible with electronic logging devices (ELDs) from Geotab and Platform Science, with additional integrations planned as the program continues to scale.

“Ensuring the highest level of compliance and efficiency for fleets is at the core of what we do, and expanding Expedited Inspection with Fleetworthy helps get accurate information into officers’ hands the moment it’s needed, without adding steps for drivers,” said Emilie Campbell, vice president of Marketplace, Virtual Vehicle.

Built in Partnership with Enforcement

Fleetworthy developed Expedited Inspection in close collaboration with fleets, state agencies, and enforcement partners, giving enforcement accurate data and fleets confidence in automated, reliable reporting. Expedited Inspection is available to state DOTs and State Police at no cost, to agencies, which simplifies adoption. As part of this expansion, Fleetworthy is also introducing Inspect Queue, a dedicated view of every truck flagged for inspection that allows officers to continue an inspection on a separate device. Inspect Queue is live today in all five participating states.

Availability

Expedited Inspection is now available at no additional cost in Nevada, California, Michigan, Vermont and Maine for fleets using Fleetworthy Weigh Station Bypass with a participating ELD provider, with more states and ELDs planned. Fleets interested in Expedited Inspection should contact their ELD provider or click here.