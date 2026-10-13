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New York police respond to motorcycle versus big rig crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
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New York police respond to motorcycle versus big rig crash
Police in New York report a serious crash that involved an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle on Monday afternoon.

CLINTON, New York — Police in New York report a serious crash that involved an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle on Monday afternoon.

New York State Police (NYSP) said in a media release that on at approximately 3:40 p.m., NYSP in Rhinebeck responded to a report of a two-vehicle personal injury motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer in the area of 41 Hollow Road in Clinton.

Police say the operator of the motorcycle was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries. The operator of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Hollow Road was closed between State Route 9G and West Cookingham Road.

The investigation remains ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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