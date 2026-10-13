Trucker dead in single-vehicle crash in Idaho

ADA COUNTY, Idaho – Authorities in Idaho are looking into a fatal one-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck that claimed the life of the driver.
Idaho State Police (ISP) said the fatal crash occurred on Monday at approximately 3:08 a.m., eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 62, east of Boise, Idaho.
Police say a 2024 International semi-truck with trailer, driven by a 74-year-old male from Reno, Nevada, was travelling eastbound on I-84. The vehicle left the roadway, travelling in the embankment for a short distance before overturning.
The driver was taken via ground ambulance to a local hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The right eastbound lane was blocked for approximately three hours.
The ISP is still investigating the crash.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.