Trucker dead in single-vehicle crash in Idaho

ADA COUNTY, Idaho – Authorities in Idaho are looking into a fatal one-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck that claimed the life of the driver.

Idaho State Police (ISP) said the fatal crash occurred on Monday at approximately 3:08 a.m., eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 62, east of Boise, Idaho.

Police say a 2024 International semi-truck with trailer, driven by a 74-year-old male from Reno, Nevada, was travelling eastbound on I-84. The vehicle left the roadway, travelling in the embankment for a short distance before overturning.

The driver was taken via ground ambulance to a local hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The right eastbound lane was blocked for approximately three hours.

The ISP is still investigating the crash.