TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker dead in single-vehicle crash in Idaho

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Trucker dead in single-vehicle crash in Idaho
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Trucker dead in single-vehicle crash in Idaho
A truck driver died after a single-vehicle crash in Idaho.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho – Authorities in Idaho are looking into a fatal one-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck that claimed the life of the driver.

Idaho State Police (ISP) said the fatal crash occurred on Monday at approximately 3:08 a.m., eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 62, east of Boise, Idaho.

Police say a 2024 International semi-truck with trailer, driven by a 74-year-old male from Reno, Nevada, was travelling eastbound on I-84. The vehicle left the roadway, travelling in the embankment for a short distance before overturning.

The driver was taken via ground ambulance to a local hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The right eastbound lane was blocked for approximately three hours.

The ISP is still investigating the crash.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE