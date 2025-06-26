Fleetworthy introduces Expedited Inspection service in Nevada

ALBANY, N.Y. — Fleetworthy is announcing the official launch of Expedited Inspection, a feature available exclusively through Drivewyze by Fleetworthy.

“We’re thrilled to announce this industry-first capability, starting with Nevada,” said Shay Demmons, CPO at Fleetworthy. “Our PreClear weigh station bypass customers can activate Expedited Inspection through their ELD, and once done, they’re set with Nevada and any new states as they come on board.”

Program Expected to Expand to Additional States

Following successful pilot programs, this capability is now available to fleets passing through weigh station sites in Nevada, initially using Geotab or Platform Science electronic logging devices (ELDs). Additional states offering this capability will be announced soon.

According to a Fleetworthy media release, Expedited Inspection is the industry’s first solution to securely and automatically transfer fleet and vehicle registration data to pre-fill inspection forms while also automating the delivery of a driver’s Electronic Record of Duty Status (eRODS) directly to enforcement. By reducing manual data entry and streamlining the transfer of critical inspection data, this solution accelerates roadside inspections, decreases time spent at inspection sites, lowers driver stress, and helps reduce the risk of violations — especially those related to failing to produce Hours of Service data, a top 20 violation category.

“Nevada is proud to lead the way with technology that benefits the entire industry by helping keep freight moving safely and efficiently,” said Nevada Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tappan Cornmesser. “By partnering with Drivewyze by Fleetworthy on Expedited Inspection, we’re empowering our officers with tools that reduce manual tasks and accelerate inspections. Automating the secure transfer of Hours of Service records and pre-filling inspection forms allows us to focus on enforcement, not paperwork, which saves time for drivers, boosts accuracy, and keeps commerce flowing.”

Expedited Inspection

According to Fleetworthy, with Drivewyze PreClear, fleets and owner operators receive bypasses based on their safety scores across the largest bypass network in North America. However, drivers may still be randomly pulled in, and that’s when Expedited Inspection pays off. By automating traditional time-intensive and manual elements of the inspection process, Expedited Inspection saves fleets and inspectors time, money, fuel, and stress.

“Our focus is on fleet performance and that means delivering best in class fleet safety, data automation, and the best driver experience,” said Emilie Campbell, senior director of partner management, Platform Science. “By now offering Expedited Inspection in our ELD, we are continuing to be at the forefront of the next generation of compliance technology. We look forward to offering this new feature to our industry-leading customers who expect cutting-edge innovation and operational excellence from us.”

According to Demmons, this marks a significant step forward for Fleetworthy and the broader transportation industry.

“By removing the manual handoff of HOS data and automating the inspection workflow, we’re helping fleets get back on the road faster while also giving enforcement the tools they need to keep highways safe,” Demmons said.