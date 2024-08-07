Bestpass-Fleetworthy acquires Drivewyze

ALBANY, N.Y. — Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions announced via press release that it has acquired Drivewyze, a company that connects truck services and the largest public-private weigh station network operator.

The transaction allows Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions to offer what it calls “a comprehensive suite of services covering all aspects of tolling, weigh station bypass, compliance, and safety for commercial fleets of all sizes.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition has been tabbed as a strategic move that combines the commercial transportation industry’s largest toll management and weigh station bypass providers, creating a one-stop solution for customers using both fleet management services.

Bestpass-Fleetworthy and Drivewyze are hardly strangers.

In 2023, Bestpass and Drivewyze announced a partnership to streamline the customer experience for fleets adopting weigh station bypass and toll management services. Now as a combined company, Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions and Drivewyze customers “will benefit from an even more integrated and expansive suite of services,” the release stated.

In addition to fleet management services, Drivewyze partners with public agencies to improve commercial motor vehicle safety and compliance solutions with smart infrastructure and connected vehicle systems.

According to Tom Fogarty, Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions CEO, combining the two companies and sharing technology will accelerate product innovation and address the current and future needs of fleets, owner-operators, and government agencies.

“Drivewyze is a transportation technology leader that offers the industry’s best weigh station bypass solution and proactive in-cab safety alerts — which helps keep drivers and fleets operating more efficiently and safely,” said Fogarty. “The team shares our core focus on innovation and service to drive superior customer value and satisfaction. We have had a very successful partnership in place, and many of our existing customers also use a weigh station bypass solution to reduce operating costs and driver downtime. This strategic move to acquire Drivewyze will allow us to offer customers a more comprehensive, innovative, and integrated solution. We’re thrilled to welcome Drivewyze to the Bestpass-Fleetworthy family.”

Brian Heath, who serves as Drivewyze CEO, the two companies share a deep tradition of product innovation and commitment to providing strong customer support.

“The combination of our companies brings scale and acceleration to the larger mission of creating a safer and more efficient transportation system,” said Heath, who will continue with the organization and work alongside Fogarty as a Special Advisor. “Our combined products and services offer drivers, fleets, and government agencies a unique set of best-in-class solutions to tackle today’s transportation challenges.”

Under this agreement, Drivewyze will continue to operate under its respective Drivewyze brand and retain its scope of business as a Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions product offering. For Drivewyze customers, there will be no disruption to existing services and support.