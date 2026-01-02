Big rig catches fire in New York

PARISH, New York — A strange noise turned into disaster for a Canadian truck driver in New York.
Last Sunday at approximately 4:56 a.m., New York State Police responded to Interstate 81 southbound in the town of Parish for a tractor trailer fire, according to a press release.
Polce say its preliminary investigation determined that a 2016 Kenworth tractor towing a trailer hauling frozen vegetables was traveling southbound when the operator, Oussama Jaziri, 40, from Canada, heard a loud noise coming from the vehicle.
Jaziri said he pulled over to the west shoulder to investigate and observed an axle on the trailer glowing red. Shortly thereafter, a fire ignited and the tractor became fully engulfed in flames.
There were no injuries reported.
