TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Big rig catches fire in New York

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Big rig catches fire in New York
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Big rig catches fire in New York
NY FIRE

PARISH, New York — A strange noise turned into disaster for a Canadian truck driver in New York.

Last Sunday at approximately 4:56 a.m., New York State Police responded to Interstate 81 southbound in the town of Parish for a tractor trailer fire, according to a press release.

Polce say its preliminary investigation determined that a 2016 Kenworth tractor towing a trailer hauling frozen vegetables was traveling southbound when the operator, Oussama Jaziri, 40, from Canada, heard a loud noise coming from the vehicle.

Jaziri said he pulled over to the west shoulder to investigate and observed an axle on the trailer glowing red. Shortly thereafter, a fire ignited and the tractor became fully engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries reported.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE