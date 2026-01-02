Colorado State Police urges pedestrian safety

Drivers aren’t the only ones at greater risk on the roads in winter.

Colorado State Patorl (CSP) issued warnings to those walking along roadways as well.

Colorado officials say last winter season (November 2024 – March 2025), Colorado State Patrol responded to 94 crashes involving a pedestrian or bicyclist, with 12 resulting in a fatality.

“Troopers determined that pedestrians were at fault approximately 30% of the time (e.g., disregarding a traffic signal) and drivers were at fault approximately 70% of the time,” CSP stated.

“When pedestrians aren’t following rules designed to protect them or are present on roadways that are not designed for their use, it poses a significant hazard to drivers as well as themselves,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Drivers need to slow down and watch for the unexpected. Slushy, icy, or snow-packed conditions require more time to stop.”

In winter, shortened daylight hours and blowing snow can hamper visibility for drivers. To protect pedestrians, the Colorado State Patrol recommends that both pedestrians and drivers follow these safety tips.

Pedestrians

Remember to look both ways before stepping out into the street.

Wear bright or reflective clothing in low light and poor weather conditions.

Stay in Your Lane by only crossing at intersections and crosswalks. Make eye contact with drivers before stepping onto the street.

Avoid walking along rural roadways with little to no shoulders and access-controlled roads, like highways. These are not designated for pedestrians.

Motorists

Avoid distractions. A vehicle going 25 mph travels 36 feet per second. Looking at your phone or changing radio stations for just a few seconds can reduce your chances of stopping in time to avoid a pedestrian.

Slow down in snow or ice; observe the speed limit in all other conditions.

Keep your tires in good condition. Colorado’s Traction Law requires all tires to have at least 3/16″ of tread depth.

Wear your sunglasses in winter. Glare from the sun and snow can obscure vision, especially during commuting times on foot or by bike, such as early morning and late afternoon.

Take extra care when backing out. Whether parked in a parking lot or backing out of a driveway, snow piles up and other cars can block the view.