Big rig nearly hit apartment complex in Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer rolled down a hill Friday night and nearly hit a three-story apartment building in Rockville, Maryland.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Baltimore Road, near Norbeck Road in Montgomery County, according to a report from WTOP news.

The cause of the incident is still unknown.

The Safeway tractor-trailer rolled down a hill and went through a fence, stopping just short of hitting the apartment building, according to the WTOP report citing Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Hazmat officials were called to assess the scene as the tractor-trailer’s saddle tanks ruptured during the incident, causing a fuel spill of over 60 gallons of diesel.