TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Big rig nearly hit apartment complex in Maryland

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Big rig nearly hit apartment complex in Maryland
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Big rig nearly hit apartment complex in Maryland
A tractor-trailer rolled down a hill Friday night and nearly hit a three-story apartment building in Rockville, Maryland. (Courtesy WTOP)

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer rolled down a hill Friday night and nearly hit a three-story apartment building in Rockville, Maryland.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Baltimore Road, near Norbeck Road in Montgomery County, according to a report from WTOP news.

The cause of the incident is still unknown.

The Safeway tractor-trailer rolled down a hill and went through a fence, stopping just short of hitting the apartment building, according to the WTOP report citing Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Hazmat officials were called to assess the scene as the tractor-trailer’s saddle tanks ruptured during the incident, causing a fuel spill of over 60 gallons of diesel.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE