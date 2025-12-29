TheTrucker.com
The Nation

One dead in multi-vehicle crash involving semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   One dead in multi-vehicle crash involving semi truck
Reading Time: < 1 minute
One dead in multi-vehicle crash involving semi truck
At least one person was killed and 10 were hospitalized following a fiery multi-car crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway Sunday morning, authorities say. (COURTESY KTLA)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — At least one person was killed and 10 were hospitalized following a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway Sunday morning, authorities say.

KTLA reported that the incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on Sunday citing the Los Angeles Fire Department which stated that the incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on the southbound span of the 5 in Boyle Heights near 4th Street, which is just north of the 10 Freeway interchange.

“Initial reports state large multi-vehicle accident on the freeway involving a semi tractor-trailer truck and multiple automobiles, with 16 injured people,” LAFD said initially. “At least one of the vehicles has caught fire.”

In a later update, fire officials confirmed that a total of 15 people were “assessed” and that 10 of them were taken to hospitals.

Later reports indicated there was at least one fatality. The exact number of vehicles involved in the crash was not immediately known.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE