One dead in multi-vehicle crash involving semi truck

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — At least one person was killed and 10 were hospitalized following a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway Sunday morning, authorities say.

KTLA reported that the incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on Sunday citing the Los Angeles Fire Department which stated that the incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on the southbound span of the 5 in Boyle Heights near 4th Street, which is just north of the 10 Freeway interchange.

“Initial reports state large multi-vehicle accident on the freeway involving a semi tractor-trailer truck and multiple automobiles, with 16 injured people,” LAFD said initially. “At least one of the vehicles has caught fire.”

In a later update, fire officials confirmed that a total of 15 people were “assessed” and that 10 of them were taken to hospitals.

Later reports indicated there was at least one fatality. The exact number of vehicles involved in the crash was not immediately known.