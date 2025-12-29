TheTrucker.com
Teen dead after Arkansas crash involving car, motorcycle, and commercial motor vehicle

By Bruce Guthrie
One teen has died after a crash on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, Ark. on Christmas Day.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) vehicle crash summary, Braxton Adams, 19, from North Little Rock was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on I-40 at around 12:21 p.m. Christmas Day when he approached a 2020 Ford and a commercial motor vehicle from the rear.

ASP stated that Adams attempted a lane split between the two vehicles and struck the trailer of the commercial motor vehicle, and overturned in front of the Ford.

The motorcycle and the Ford came to rest in the median while the commercial motor vehicle continued east unaware of the collision, according to the ASP report.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

