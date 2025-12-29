Weather compels New York Authority to issue empty and tandem trailer ban

Winter weather advisories for ice accumulation have been issued for the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Southern Tier, and Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions through Monday afternoon.

Advisories were issued by New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s office via a media release on the Governor’s website.

Those advisories have compelled the New York Thruway Authority to issue a travel ban for empty trailers in western New York.

The Authority posted on Facebook that beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday morning until further notice, an empty tractor trailer and tandem ban will be in place on the NYS Thruway mainline (I-90) in both directions from exit 46 (Henrietta) to the Pennsylvania border, and the Niagara Thruway (I-190).

New York Department of Transportation issued a comprehensive list of the areas where the tandem and empty trailer ban is being issued including:

I-190

I-90 (Thruway Authority Section from Exit 46 to the PA Line both east and westbound)

I-290 (From I-190 to I-90)

I-990 (I-90 to State Route 263 Millersport Highway)

Rte 400 (I-90 to State Route 16)

Rte 219 (I-90 to State Route 39)

I-86 (PA Line to I-390)

Rain is also set to impact western New York with flood watches issued with one to two inches of rain expected.

Lake-effect snow is also predicted to impact areas of the North Country, Finger Lakes, as well as Western and Central New York beginning Monday into Wednesday, Snowfall totals could range between one and two feet for areas off the Great Lake Coasts.

Hazardous travel conditions with near whiteout conditions are possible Monday and Tuesday.

Additionally, the City of Buffalo issued a closure of its own on its social media page.

Citing forecasted high winds, the Skyway will close at 6 a.m. Access to the Skyway off of I-190 will be blocked until further notice, according to a release from Buffalo Mayor Christopher Scanlon.

“Snow and blowing snow expected,” Scanlon posted to social media. “Gusts up to 70 mph may cause power outages and whiteouts.”