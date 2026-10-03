Idaho police investigate big rig rollover on I-86

POWER COUNTY, Idaho – A rollover incident in Idaho is being investigated by police.

According to a release, Idaho State Police (ISP) is looking into a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:18 p.m. on Friday on Interstate 86 at milepost 56 off-ramp in Power County.

Police say a 2014 International semi-truck driven by a 28-year-old male from Pocatello was traveling southbound on Airport Way to Interstate 86 near milepost 56. The semi-truck failed to navigate the curve onto Interstate 86 and tipped onto the passenger side of the semi.

The driver of the semi was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.