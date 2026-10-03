Fleetguard offers a ‘Nod to Truckers’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fleetguard®, a brand of Atmus Filtration Technologies, is celebrating National Truckers Appreciation Day.

“This celebration honors the dedicated people who keep goods moving, communities connected and everyday life running here in the United States of America,” a media release stated. “Fleetguard is dedicated to protecting the engines and equipment that provide drivers with reliable performance on the road.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Fleetguard will surprise drivers at the Love’s Travel Stop in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., with custom bobbleheads and the opportunity to participate in Fleetguard’s Roadside Rewards program as “A Nod of Thanks.”

The release stated that eligible drivers will have the opportunity to win Fleetguard merchandise, as well as the chance to win Love’s gift cards starting at $10, including one $1,000 grand prize redeemable at any Love’s across the country (subject to certain official rules).

“We are proud to recognize truck drivers as the backbone of our economy with ‘A Nod of Thanks,’” said Ken Hanover, director of North American Aftermarket Sales at Fleetguard. “They spend long hours away from home, on the road, to keep businesses, farms and communities running. While we can’t fully capture our gratitude in a single day, we hope this moment gives drivers the recognition they deserve and reminds them that the work they do does not go unnoticed.”

Appreciation for professional drivers is top of mind. Google Trends data shows searches for “truck driver appreciation” increased 247% over the past month (August 16 – September 16, 2026). Fleetguard is bringing that sentiment to life by recognizing drivers where they are, on routes that help keep America’s supply chains moving.

“‘A Nod of Thanks’ is our expression of a broader commitment from Fleetguard to engage, support and celebrate the professional drivers at the heart of America’s freight economy,” said Deanna Dean, Fleetguard’s global marketing director. “Every mile matters, and every delivery makes a difference. This is our heartfelt nod of appreciation for all that you do. Ten-four—loud and clear: thank you, truckers!”