Big rig rollover blocks Interstate 87 in New York

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — Traffic lanes were blocked on Interstate 87 after a big rig rolled over on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the New York State Police (NYSP), at approximately 8:38 a.m., troopers responded to Interstate 87 in the town of Elizabethtown for a tractor-trailer rollover.

NYSP’s investigation determined that a 2020 Freightliner Corp. Cascadia, operated by Elyesel J. Espinal, age 32, of Paterson, New Jersey, was traveling southbound on Interstate 87. Due to unsafe speed while changing lanes, Espinal lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike the guiderail on the west shoulder and overturn. The tractor-trailer came to rest blocking all lanes of travel.

Espinal was medically evaluated at the scene by emergency medical personneltr and was not injured. He was issued vehicle and traffic tickets.