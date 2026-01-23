Big rig passenger dead after officer-involved shooting in Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) says it is investigating an officer involved shooting on State Road 69 north of Copperline Road involving two Posey County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The shooting resulted in the death of the suspect.

According to a press release issued by ISP on Thursday, Posey County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) had received information that a male they were searching for was a passenger in a tractor trailer that was traveling on State Road 69.

Police say the suspect had two active felony warrants out of Posey County.

At approximately 2:21 p.m., a trooper spotted the vehicle on State Road 69 and continued to follow it until two Posey County Sheriff Deputies arrived to assist.

“The officers conducted a high risk stop on State Road 69 north of Copperline Road,” the release stated. “The driver of the semi followed orders and exited the vehicle. The male passenger exited the semi while pointing a handgun to his head.”

Information obtained at the scene indicated the passenger was suicidal. During the encounter, both Posey County Sheriff’s Deputies fired their weapons, ISP stated.

The male was struck at least once.

Officers on scene immediately rendered aid and summoned an ambulance. When emergency crews arrived on scene the male was pronounced dead. The officers on scene were not injured.