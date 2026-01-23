One dead in three-vehicle crash in Oregon involving semi truck

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — One person died at the scene of a crash that involved three vehicles including a semi truck.

Oregon State Police (OSP) says the incident occurred on Thursday, January 15, at 8:06 a.m. according to a media release.

Oregon State Police says it responded on to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 18, at the intersection with Highway 154, in Yamhill County.

OSP says its preliminary investigation indicated a Honda Civic, operated by Abbygale Elizabeth Cain, 33, of Lafayette, was traveling northbound on Highway 154 (Lafayette Hwy) and attempted to cross Highway 18. The Honda entered the path of an eastbound Audi AS4, operated by Isaac Andres Cisneros, 32, of Dayton, resulting in a collision. The collision caused both vehicles to enter the westbound lane where the Audi struck a westbound Freightliner flatbed truck, operated by Kevin Loren Holstrom, 48, of Portland.

Cisneros was declared deceased at the scene, Cain reportedly suffered minor injuries, while Holstrom was reportedly uninjured.

The highway was impacted for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.