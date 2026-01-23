ATA advocates for truck safety, strengthened CDL standards

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) president and CEO Chris Spear testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee to urge Congress this week to close critical gaps in the driver qualification system, strengthen enforcement of existing standards and prevent unsafe operators from entering or remaining in the trucking industry.

The hearing was held to examine hidden vulnerabilities across our transportation system. In his remarks to lawmakers, Spear emphasized the importance of ensuring only qualified truck drivers are on the road.

“Safely operating a tractor-trailer requires specialized skills and an adherence to high standards of professionalism,” Spear said. “A CDL should represent a promise that the person behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound vehicle is qualified, competent, and accountable. Regrettably, years of lax and uneven enforcement have undermined that promise.”

Bolstering Safety with Targeted Reforms

In October 2025, ATA sent a letter to Congressional leadership that highlighted the urgent need to bolster the processes and checks that ensure a commercial driver is fit to operate on the nation’s roadways. ATA recommended a series of targeted reforms to reinforce CDL testing and issuance standards and strengthen the broader safety framework around CDL qualification and vetting.

“Serious vulnerabilities—particularly related to driver training and CDL issuance—have been exposed through several high-profile, tragic, and preventable crashes,” Spear said. “CDL mills—which masquerade as legitimate schools—have fast-tracked unprepared individuals into trucking by putting profits over training. Meanwhile, state licensing agencies handed out improper credentials and federal regulators looked the other way, enabling unqualified individuals to climb into the driver’s seat.”

Compliance Consequences

According to an ATA press release, the Association has long warned about the consequences of insufficient compliance, and has partnered with USDOT to close dangerous loopholes and increase oversight.

“Through stepped up enforcement and enhanced regulations, Secretary Sean Duffy has removed and blocked unsafe operators from the road,” the release said.

Spear called on Congress to codify these actions into law.

Non-Compliant ELDs

Spear also raised the issue of noncompliant electronic logging devices, which shady carriers use to mask unsafe behavior. Some devices use high-tech tools like AI to fabricate hours-of-service records, while others have serious cybersecurity weaknesses that can be exploited by bad actors. ATA backed FMCSA’s revocation of dozens of noncompliant devices last year and has pushed for additional measures to improve device screening, apply greater scrutiny to foreign-owned ELDs and enhance penalties against violators, according to the release.

Cross-Border Trade

“Highlighting a growing concern pertaining to cross-border trade, Spear directed lawmakers’ attention to cabotage. This practice of using B-1 visa holders to illegally haul domestic freight exploits Mexican drivers and is unfair to law-abiding motor carriers and American drivers,” the release said. “ATA is pushing for more enforcement against these violations.”

DOD Security Lapses

Finally, Spear told lawmakers that they should take a closer look at a transportation security lapse within the Department of Defense.

“ATA’s Government Freight Conference identified that the Department is improperly awarding shipments to unauthorized carriers to move sensitive cargo like M1 Abrams tanks,” the release said. “Last year, ATA worked with Congress to enact several provisions in the NDAA to shed light on this problem, but further action is likely needed to ensure military freight is shipped solely by authorized carriers.”