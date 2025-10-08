ATA calls on Congress to strengthen CDL standards

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) sent a letter to congressional leaders on Wednesday to urge them to enhance training, testing and licensing standards for CDL-holders.

“Though commercial trucking is among the most heavily regulated industries in the United States, gaps in oversight, enforcement, and qualification requirements…threaten safety on our nation’s highways,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO.

According to the ATA, the letter was sent “in light of several high-profile crashes involving unqualified drivers on our nation’s highways.”

In addition to calling on Congress to close dangerous loopholes, ATA raised concerns about cabotage – the illegal practice of foreign carriers conducting domestic freight movements – which poses an ongoing threat to the viability of U.S. carriers.

Critical Importance of Trained, Qualified Drivers

“As the largest national association representing the trucking industry, ATA and its members recognize the critical importance of a trained, qualified driver workforce and have identified several specific steps towards strengthening the processes and checks that ensure a commercial driver is fit to operate on our nation’s roadways,” Spear said. “ATA respectfully urges [Congress’] consideration of these actions to further close critical gaps in our driver qualification system, strengthen enforcement of existing standards, and prevent unsafe operators from entering or remaining in the trucking industry.”

While the U.S. Department of Transportation has taken major steps forward under the leadership of Secretary Sean Duffy, targeted legislative reforms are urgently needed to support USDOT’s efforts and ensure all commercial drivers are properly qualified, adequately trained and legally operating in the country, according to the letter.

Six Recommendations

ATA made six recommendations on actions Congress should take related to English Language Proficiency (ELP), cabotage violations, Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) and commercial driver’s license (CDL) issuance. They include:

Codify the President’s Executive Order on ELP for truck drivers.

Direct FMCSA to initiate a rulemaking requiring an ELP test as part of the CDL issuance process.

Require individuals to hold a standard driver’s license for at least one year before becoming eligible for a CDL, with limited exceptions for certain workforce training programs.

Strengthen federal and state oversight of CDL issuance and testing to ensure only fully qualified drivers enter the industry.

Expedite the removal of non-compliant training providers from the FMCSA Training Provider Registry (TPR).

Strengthen enforcement and penalties against illegal cabotage.

Read ATA’s letter and full recommendations to congressional leaders here.