CBP intercepts big rig cocaine shipment worth more than $4.4 million

LAREDO, Texas — Customs and Border Protection at the Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine valued at more than $4.4 million hidden within a tractor trailer.
That is according to a Wednesday press release.
“Our frontline CBP officers remain dedicated to CBP’s border security mission and that dedication and application of technology and inspection experience led to this significant cocaine seizure,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures like these reflect the reality of the drug threat we face on a daily basis and our resolve to maintain a robust enforcement posture to interdict this poison and prevent it from reaching U.S. streets.”
CBP states in its release that the seizure occurred on Oct. 1 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2022 Pinnacle tractor hauling a shipment of trailer parts for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 144 packages containing a total of 335.10 pounds of alleged cocaine. The narcotics have a street value of $4,474,272.
