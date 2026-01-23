Moving over to Motus: FMCSA says new registration system will streamline process

There’s a new registration system coming from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). We’re talking about carrier registration — as in the process of obtaining authority to operate and your very own DOT (Department of Transportation) number.

If you’ve ever applied for authority, you know what a long and cumbersome process it can be, and according to FMCSA, the current system also presents too many opportunities for fraud. One example is when a carrier is shut down by the FMCSA and immediately reopens under a new name.

The development of a new carrier registration system was called for in the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act (MAP-21), which was signed into law in by President Barack Obama in 2012. The bill was known more for its reforms than for its funding for roads and bridges.

Rollout planned later this year

The new system won’t be live for carriers and brokers until later this year at the earliest — so if you’re planning on getting your own authority in the near future, you’ll still have to fill out tons of forms and follow the current process.

This year, however, the process is open to transportation service providers like insurance and surety companies, financial institutions and a few others. These entities will be ready to support the carriers that start registering once the system is open to all.

FMCSA promises that the new system will be rolled out with plenty of advance notice and instructions. The agency plans to issue a proposed rule in March 2026, allowing time for public comment before a final rule is issued.

What’s in a name?

FMCSA’s new registration system is called Motus. If you’re wondering what it stands for, you’ll be disappointed, because “Motus” is not another government acronym. Instead, it’s a Latin word that, according to FMCSA’s website, means “movement” or “motion.”

The system will replace parts of the FMCSA portal and the current Unified Registration System (URS) with what the agency says is a “single, more secure and user-friendly platform.”

Motus will be used for filings for USDOT numbers and biennial updates on one user dashboard. It uses the government’s “login.gov” process as well as IDEMIA biometric identification products and business address validation to curtail fraudulent registrations.

User-friendly interface

For those who use their phones for everything, the new system is designed to work with tablets and phones as well as with laptops and desktop computers.

One feature the FMCSA is touting is the system’s ability to identify errors as you make entries. If you make a mistake using the current process, it could take weeks for the problem to be identified before you are notified of the rejection.

To help guide users through the process, FMCSA has created a guide: “Supporting Company Job Aid” is available for download here. Although the current guide is for use by those who can sign up now — this does not include motor carriers — it provides a framework for how the process is completed. This process may change, based in part on feedback received from user experiences during the rollout, but the basics will be in place.

Phasing out MCs?

One thing that remains unclear about the new Motus system — unless it’s revised in the new ruling — is the need for carriers to have both a DOT number and an MC (motor carrier) number.

A DOT number is a “safety identification and monitoring tool” used by the FMCSA for tracking safety information. When your truck is inspected or you’re cited for a violation, your DOT number is used to identify you as a carrier. In a few states, you can operate a trucking business without a DOT number, but you won’t be able to cross state lines. The majority of states require a DOT number even if you run intrastate exclusively.

The MC number is used by the FMCSA to identify your trucking authority. Essentially, it’s a license to conduct business as an interstate carrier. It’s permission to exist as a trucking entity, granted only after meeting identification and financial responsibility standards and revoked when those standards are no longer met.

In its March proposal, the FMCSA says it intends to explore phasing out of MC numbers as the new registration system takes shape: Instead of a dual numbering (DOT and MC), a suffix will be added to the carrier’s DOT number to indicate the type of business, such as household goods or brokerage. A key difference is that the assigned suffix won’t need to be displayed on the sides of each commercial vehicle. Once placed into effect, truck decals will include the basic DOT number only.

The current Unified Registration System was the beginning of the revisions mandated by MAP-21. It helped bring the registration process online. The introduction of Motus is a modernization project to improve the process for everyone.

One piece of good news for users is that FMCSA plans no fee increases associated with the new release of the Motus system. Adjustments to registration fees, however, may be proposed in upcoming rulemaking publications.

First steps

The U.S. government created Login.gov to consolidate accounts for multiple government agencies. You may have already created a Login.gov account to access your records at the Internal Revenue Service, for example.

To register as a carrier or to renew your existing registration, you’ll need a Login.gov account. If you don’t have one already, it’s one step you can complete before the new registration system goes live for carriers: Simply go to login.gov and follow the prompts.

Even if you already have a DOT or MC mumber, you’ll need a Login.gov account. Although you’ll likely keep the DOT number, records will be maintained through the new system.

You’ll also need to validate your identity and establish a principal place of business (PPOB) where FMCSA records are stored. For sole proprietors, that place is often their homes or garages, but for larger carriers with multiple locations a specific location will need to be assigned.

For those who are wondering, paper forms aren’t being eliminated — yet. Although the online process is intended to streamline application and result in greater efficiency, those that are technologically challenged or simply prefer paper can still use it, for now.

If the only constant is change, Motus is another indication of the FMCSA’s consistency.