Busy highway bridge in southern Maine to be rebuilt

YARMOUTH, Maine — Maine is replacing a pair of busy bridges that carry an interstate through the Yarmouth area.
The Maine Department of Transportation said it’s replacing the I-295 bridges over Route 1, near an exit in Yarmouth. The department said the project will also change the alignment of the southbound interstate bridge.
The project began last week and is expected to last into 2025. The work will cost about $27.5 million.
MaineDOT said drivers should expect lane closures on the interstate at night as well as some full closures at night.
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.