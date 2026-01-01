TheTrucker.com
CBP finds 935 pounds of cocaine in cargo trailer

By Bruce Guthrie -
Customs and Border Patrol agents found cocaine in a flatbed cargo trailer (COURTESY CBP)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized about 935 pounds (424 kilograms) bricks of cocaine hidden inside a flatbed cargo trailer chassis arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, officials said. The estimated value of the seized contraband is $6.7 million.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the seizure took place Wednesday, Dec. 24, at the Port of San Juan. CBP officers were inspecting inbound cargo aboard the passenger/roll-on/roll-off vessel M/V Kydon when they noticed irregularities in a flatbed cargo platform chassis.

CBP stated its officers conducted further inspection, including a K-9 search, which resulted in a positive alert for narcotics. A subsequent examination revealed a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

“Our officers remain vigilant and dedicated to protecting our borders, even during the holiday season,” said San Juan Area Port Director Kian Tomas. “This seizure highlights the commitment and professionalism of our team in preventing dangerous drugs from reaching our communities.”

CBP officers extracted the drugs in coordination with the Puerto Rico Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. The cocaine was found in concealed compartments within the chassis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

