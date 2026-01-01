Arkansas police looking for big rig involved in hit-and-run crash

PINE BLUFF, Ark – Police in Arkansas are looking for a semi truck they believe was involved in a crash in Interstate 530 near Pine Bluff.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 530 South near the 34-mile marker at approximately 11:30 a.m. on December 30, 2025, according to a media release issued on Wednesday.

ASP says it responded to a crash involving an orange Dodge Charger and a red Peterbilt truck pulling a silver hopper-bottom grain trailer. The Dodge Charger was pushed into the median, crossed back across both lanes of traffic, slid off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and came to rest in the trees. The driver of the Charger sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

The commercial truck continued traveling southbound after the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash or the vehicle involved is urged to contact ASP Troop E Headquarters at (870) 247-1483.