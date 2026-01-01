TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Arkansas police looking for big rig involved in hit-and-run crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Arkansas police looking for big rig involved in hit-and-run crash
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Arkansas police looking for big rig involved in hit-and-run crash
Arkansas police are looking for a big rig that was involved in a hit-and-run crash. (Courtesy AP)

PINE BLUFF, Ark – Police in Arkansas are looking for a semi truck they believe was involved in a crash in Interstate 530 near Pine Bluff.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 530 South near the 34-mile marker at approximately 11:30 a.m. on December 30, 2025, according to a media release issued on Wednesday.

ASP says it responded to a crash involving an orange Dodge Charger and a red Peterbilt truck pulling a silver hopper-bottom grain trailer. The Dodge Charger was pushed into the median, crossed back across both lanes of traffic, slid off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and came to rest in the trees. The driver of the Charger sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

The commercial truck continued traveling southbound after the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash or the vehicle involved is urged to contact ASP Troop E Headquarters at (870) 247-1483.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE