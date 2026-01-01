TheTrucker.com
Marijuana charges against Indiana trucker modified

By Bruce Guthrie -
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. – Charges against an Indiana trucker have been amended after further investigation by the Indian State Police (ISP).

On December 28, ISP arrested Anthony R. Brown, 42, of Indianapolis while assisting him with a disabled 2017 Kenworth on Interstate 70 westbound near the 28-mile marker.

“New information has come forward,” ISP stated in its release.

Originally it was reported that Brown was discovered to have nearly 10 pounds of marijuana in his possession.

“After thorough investigation and weighing, it has been revealed that Brown had approximately one-half pound of marijuana in his possession,” the release stated.

The charges were amended to Dealing Marijuana, Level 6 Felony, and Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor.

Brown’s original charges included Possession of Marijuana (prior conviction), Level 6 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony, Dealing a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Level 6 Felony

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

