CBP finds nearly 1,600 pounds of meth in tomatillo shipment

SAN DIEGO – It was not tomatillos. It was methamphetamine.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stated its officers at the Otay Mesa port of entry this week seized nearly 1,600 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a commercial shipment of tomatillos. The estimated street value of the find is reported at nearly $2.5 million. This seizure was announced Friday at a news conference.

“While our nation’s borders are the safest and most secure in history, this CBP seizure shows that drug cartels are not going away,” said CBP San Diego Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki. “These dangerous criminal networks will stop at nothing to increase their profits and release their deadly poison into neighborhoods and communities across the United States. Nothing is more important than keeping the American people safe and CBP will continue to adapt and adjust to the ever-changing strategies of these dangerous and deadly drug cartels.”

“Through the dedicated efforts of our agents and law enforcement partners, and by enforcing our nation’s existing laws, San Diego Sector has significantly reduced attempts to enter the United States illegally, said U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre. “By disrupting criminal smuggling networks and holding people accountable, we have achieved the safest border environment I’ve seen in my career. Fewer people are undertaking the dangerous journey, fewer lives are lost and our agents are more effectively stopping dangerous drugs from reaching our communities.”

“Cartels are adapting their smuggling tactics, including attempts to exploit the maritime domain, but the San Diego Air and Marine Branch is prepared to meet that threat,” said San Diego Air and Marine Branch Director Daniel Jonas. “In FY 2026, our personnel seized more than 302,000 pounds of drugs and more than $4.5 million in illicit currency while expanding maritime patrol activity. Working alongside our law enforcement partners, we will continue to detect, deter, and disrupt criminal activity by land, air, and sea before it reaches American communities.”