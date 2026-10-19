New York police make 200 DWI arrests over Columbus Day weekend

Police in New York announced that 200 were arrested for DWI during a Columbus Day enforcement weekend operation.

The New York State Police (NYSP) said it issued a total of 10,803 tickets statewide during the enforcement campaign which ran from Friday, October 9, 2026, until Monday, October 12, 2026.

During the campaign, which was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

Troopers arrested 200 people for DWI and investigated 768 crashes, with four fatal crashes reported.

NYSP said as part of the enforcement, troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state.

A sampling of the total tickets that were issued include:

Speeding 4,605

Distracted Driving 274

Seat Belt and Child Restraint Violations 430

Move Over Law 225

During last year’s Columbus Day weekend enforcement campaign, State Police issued 13,825 tickets and arrested 191 people for DWI. The 2025 campaign lasted five days, one day longer than this year’s initiative, running from Thursday, October 9, through Monday, October 13, 2025.