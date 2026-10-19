BeyondTrucks launches tool to help fleets avoid costly dispatch mistakes

SAN FRANSCISCO & CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Assigning the wrong driver or equipment to a load can create problems that extend well beyond a scheduling headache. A rejected shipment, compliance violation or safety incident can quickly turn a routine dispatch decision into a costly mistake.

BeyondTrucks is introducing a new tool designed to help fleets avoid those errors by checking driver, tractor and trailer assignments against company-specific requirements before loads are dispatched.

The company announced its new Compatibility Engine Oct. 17 during the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) 2026 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Designed for fleets with complex or specialized operations, the rules-based system automatically checks assignments against requirements involving driver qualifications, equipment availability, regulatory compliance and commodity compatibility.

“Across hundreds of loads a day, and often under time pressure, dispatchers assign drivers, tractors, trailers, routes and times,” said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks.

According to research conducted by the company, dispatchers must consider an average of more than 50 factors for each load assignment.

“Part of that job is not only finding the best plan, but also making sure every assignment is allowed because the stakes of getting it wrong are high,” Galland said. “Our new Compatibility Engine is an automatic guardrail so any assignment, whether made by a dispatcher or recommended by BeyondTrucks’ AI optimization engine, must pass the fleet’s rules before it is dispatched.”

Putting fleet-specific rules to work

Rather than relying solely on dispatchers to remember individual customer requirements or equipment restrictions, the Compatibility Engine allows fleets to establish their own rules for assigning drivers, tractors and trailers.

Those requirements can be defined at the stop, commodity, customer or equipment level and matched against driver qualifications and equipment status.

The system uses deterministic logic, meaning the same inputs produce the same results. According to BeyondTrucks, this allows fleets to apply consistent standards to assignments made by dispatchers or recommended through AI-powered planning.

Among the system’s features are:

• Customizable rules: Fleets can establish requirements based on their operations, customers, equipment and safety policies.

• Assignment explanations: When an assignment is flagged or blocked, dispatchers can see which rule was triggered and why.

• Override tracking: The system records who overrides a rule and the reason, providing documentation for safety, compliance and insurance teams.

• Compliance data integration: Driver and equipment compliance information can be incorporated into assignment checks through supported platforms, including GWC and DQM Connect.

Preserving dispatchers’ knowledge

BeyondTrucks also points to another challenge facing fleets: Retaining the specialized knowledge that experienced dispatchers develop over years on the job.

“In most fleets today, compatibility rules live in the heads of experienced dispatchers,” Galland said. “They know which trailer can or cannot go to which customer, which driver has completed the refinery orientation and which trailer was last used for what commodity. But when those dispatchers retire or leave, that knowledge leaves with them, and new dispatchers make mistakes.”

By incorporating those requirements into a centralized system, BeyondTrucks says fleets can make that knowledge available across their dispatch operations, reducing reliance on individual employees’ experience.

“The BeyondTrucks Compatibility Engine lets fleets turn tribal knowledge into institutional knowledge,” Galland added. “For most fleets, these rules will differentiate their service and help them deliver service consistently and safely, every time.”

The Compatibility Engine is part of BeyondTrucks’ AI-powered transportation management platform, which is designed for specialized and private fleets.