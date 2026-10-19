Motive launches Agents: AI that acts before problems start

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Motive is launching Agents, AI that anticipates problems and acts on them automatically.

“Our customers don’t need another alert. They need action,” said Hemant Banavar, CPO, Motive. “The data that prevents collisions and breakdowns already lives in Motive. Agents put it to work the moment it matters, so teams can grow without adding headcount.”

According to Motive, Agents turn the safety and operations data organizations already collect into immediate action. They call drivers, open work orders and bring in managers the moment something needs attention, so organizations can prevent collisions and breakdowns, cut costs and scale.

Addressing Operation Insufficiencies

Operations teams have more visibility than ever, but they cannot act on it fast enough. Motive estimates organizations lose $46 billion to preventable issues like downtime, compliance violations and unproductive idling. According to the 2026 Motive ROI Report, 42% of organizations cite operational inefficiencies — including excess administrative work — as a top concern. The warning signs are often already in the data. Acting on them still falls to managers, who chase alerts, call drivers and check every fix by hand. That work eats hours every week and breaks down as operations grow, according to Motive.

“My team’s days are often spent running reports, cross-referencing them, and reacting to problems,” said Jared Whitson, senior director of safety and compliance, Bennett Family of Companies. “Without Agents, safety management at scale is a massive challenge with inefficient, manual processes across nearly every team responsibility. Motive Agents will allow us to handle that work the moment something happens — a one-time setup, and from that point forward the platform executes. Agents, and Motive’s vision for it, will let us reallocate resources toward things like field safety coordination, meaningful corrective actions, and training that ultimately lead to safer roads and money saved in collision costs.”

Set Up Agents in Minutes

Teams can start with guided workflows or ready-to-use templates with no technical expertise required. They choose the conditions and actions, and Agents respond in real time with action. Later this year, when a driver needs guidance, Agents can bring in Atlas, Motive’s AI assistant, to call them directly in the cab. Teams can choose from a library of ready-to-run, Motive-built Agents for every part of the operation, from coaching to maintenance. Early next year, teams will be able to describe an Agent in plain language and let AI build it.

Safer Drivers, Less Downtime, Lower Costs

Agents take on high-stakes work across safety, compliance, maintenance, dispatch and more. Here are a few examples of how they can help stop problems before they start:

Catch driver fatigue early: Fatigue often goes unnoticed until it’s too late. Agents can detect early signs of fatigue and step in before conditions become unsafe. Atlas can call the driver to check in and guide them to a safe place to rest. When a safety manager needs to get involved, Atlas can brief them on the risk and connect them directly to the driver.

Fatigue often goes unnoticed until it’s too late. Agents can detect early signs of fatigue and step in before conditions become unsafe. Atlas can call the driver to check in and guide them to a safe place to rest. When a safety manager needs to get involved, Atlas can brief them on the risk and connect them directly to the driver. Keep drivers safe in severe weather: Storms, ice and high winds can turn a routine route dangerous. Agents can spot changing conditions on active routes and warn drivers while the weather is still miles out. Atlas can talk drivers through the conditions and recommends an alternate route, a safer speed, or the nearest place to stop. Drivers stay safe, and dispatch adjusts schedules before delays spread.

Storms, ice and high winds can turn a routine route dangerous. Agents can spot changing conditions on active routes and warn drivers while the weather is still miles out. Atlas can talk drivers through the conditions and recommends an alternate route, a safer speed, or the nearest place to stop. Drivers stay safe, and dispatch adjusts schedules before delays spread. Prevent breakdowns and costly repairs: An unnoticed fault can turn a simple fix into an expensive breakdown. When a fault code meets an organization’s criteria, Agents can help explain the issue, its severity and next steps, and Atlas calls the driver to walk them through a safe response. Agents then open a work order in Motive Maintenance and mark the vehicle out of service, so repairs start right away and vehicles get back on the road faster.

An unnoticed fault can turn a simple fix into an expensive breakdown. When a fault code meets an organization’s criteria, Agents can help explain the issue, its severity and next steps, and Atlas calls the driver to walk them through a safe response. Agents then open a work order in Motive Maintenance and mark the vehicle out of service, so repairs start right away and vehicles get back on the road faster. Cut fuel costs from idling: Unnecessary idling burns fuel, adds emissions, and wears down engines. Agents can flag excessive idling as it happens and prompt drivers through AI Dashcam Plus to shut off the engine. They account for ambient temperature, so necessary idling in extreme heat or cold doesn’t count as waste.

Tell Agents the Goal; They Handle the Rest

“Today, teams choose what Agents watch for and how they respond,” Motive said. “Early next year, teams will be able to start from the result they want. They’ll set a goal in plain language, like fewer collisions, more on-time jobs or lower operating costs, and Agents will determine the path, improving over time as they learn from each operation.

Agents are available now to Motive customers. To learn more, click here or visit the Agents blog.