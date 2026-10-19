PrePass launches PrePass Intelligence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PrePass is launching the first phase of PrePass Intelligence, helping fleets unlock unrealized value from their bypass and toll activity.

“A bypass, a toll transaction or an inspection is just an event,” said Chas Wurster, CTO, PrePass. “The real value comes from understanding what those events mean to the business. Because PrePass operates across bypass, tolling and compliance, we see operational signals that often exist in separate systems. PrePass Intelligence helps fleets understand and focus on the most meaningful events, what they mean to the business and where action is needed.”

Reducing Costs and Creating Greater Value

The new fleet intelligence capabilities help commercial fleets unlock greater value from bypass and toll activity by surfacing insights that reduce costs, improve operational outcomes, optimize program performance and identify potential issues that might otherwise go unnoticed.

“Fleets already know when a bypass occurs or a toll is charged,” PrePass said. “The harder task is determining what those events mean to the business, whether they reveal an opportunity or problem and what action should follow. That often requires fleets to analyze large amounts of data across separate systems.”

According to PrePass, PrePass Intelligence closes that gap. The initial release uses bypass, safety, toll and available vehicle GPS data to help fleets quantify the value of weigh station bypass, optimize toll spend and identify exceptions that might otherwise go unnoticed. Forecast CSA also provides earlier visibility into potential fleet safety and compliance impacts.

Key Features

Connect safety data to operational decisions. By unifying inspection, violation, and bypass insights, PrePass helps fleets identify patterns, anticipate potential ISS score impacts, and act sooner across safety and operations.

By unifying inspection, violation, and bypass insights, PrePass helps fleets identify patterns, anticipate potential ISS score impacts, and act sooner across safety and operations. See the true value of bypass . Fleet-specific calculations show driver time, fuel and estimated operating costs saved based on actual bypass activity rather than industry averages.

. Fleet-specific calculations show driver time, fuel and estimated operating costs saved based on actual bypass activity rather than industry averages. Identify additional bypass opportunities. Fleets can see where adding eligible vehicles, transponders or the PrePass mobile app could generate additional savings.

Fleets can see where adding eligible vehicles, transponders or the PrePass mobile app could generate additional savings. Optimize toll spend. Driven by AI Toll Insights, toll-rate savings, violation savings, dispute credits and volume discounts are consolidated into one view of toll program value.

Driven by AI Toll Insights, toll-rate savings, violation savings, dispute credits and volume discounts are consolidated into one view of toll program value. Recover overcharges automatically. PrePass identifies likely maximum-rate toll overcharges and disputes eligible transactions on the customer’s behalf.

PrePass identifies likely maximum-rate toll overcharges and disputes eligible transactions on the customer’s behalf. Spot operational issues sooner. Bypass, toll and available GPS data are correlated to identify transponder mismatches, assignment issues and possible fraudulent or unauthorized activity.

Bypass, toll and available GPS data are correlated to identify transponder mismatches, assignment issues and possible fraudulent or unauthorized activity. Predict potential compliance impacts. Forecast CSA estimates how points from recent inspection activity may affect a fleet’s ISS score before those changes appear in standard reporting.

“Fleet theft continues to evolve, and tolling transponders have become another target,” said Patrick Gates, senior manager, operations equipment, Estes Express Lines. “PrePass Intelligence helps surface potential anomalies and suspicious toll activity that might otherwise go unnoticed, giving our team the visibility needed to investigate potential issues, make informed decisions and take corrective action.”

Measurable Value of PrePass Intelligence

According to PrePass, PrePass Intelligence builds on bypass, safety and toll intelligence capabilities already delivering measurable value including:

More than 1.2 billion bypasses and $12.4 billion in estimated operational savings. Since 1997, PrePass has helped fleets save 584 million gallons of fuel and 136 million driver hours – the equivalent of nearly two million workweeks returned to the industry.

More than $7 million in Express Lane spend surfaced monthly. This visibility helps fleets understand how premium route usage affects toll spend and routing decisions.

More than $1 million in potential unauthorized toll activity identified in a single month. By comparing toll and available GPS data, PrePass helps fleets detect unauthorized or fraudulent transactions that might otherwise go unnoticed.

“PrePass Intelligence is available now at no additional cost to customers using the company’s Bypass and Toll solutions and is part of a broader strategy to help fleets derive greater value from the data flowing through their connected roadside moments,” PrePass said.