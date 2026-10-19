Trucking industry joins federal push to strengthen human trafficking detection

WASHINGTON — As federal lawmakers move to strengthen efforts to detect human trafficking, the trucking industry is preparing to participate in a new round of discussions aimed at combating the crime across the nation’s transportation network.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced Monday, Oct. 19, that its Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking (ACHT) will hold six public meetings between November 2026 and July 2027. The announcement comes just days after Congress sent legislation to President Donald Trump that would strengthen human trafficking detection training for federal labor officials.

While the initiatives are separate, both focus on improving the identification of suspected human trafficking and strengthening the response to potential cases.

Trucking industry represented on federal committee

The DOT advisory committee includes representatives from transportation, law enforcement and organizations working to combat human trafficking.

Among its 15 members are Annie Sovcik, senior director of programs and strategic initiatives at TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking), and Nikki Thomas, vice president of industry affairs at the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

The committee advises the secretary of transportation on strategies to combat human trafficking throughout the transportation sector, including the commercial motor vehicle industry.

Under federal law, the committee contributes to a report issued every three years that includes recommendations for combating trafficking, assessments of transportation industry best practices and information about trafficking violations involving commercial motor vehicles.

The first virtual meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4, followed by meetings on Dec. 10, Jan. 28, May 20, June 17 and July 8.

All six meetings will be open to the public.

Congress sends anti-trafficking legislation to president

Meanwhile, the Enhancing Detection of Human Trafficking Act (H.R. 4307) was presented to Trump on Oct. 15 after clearing both chambers of Congress.

The bipartisan legislation, introduced by Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., would require the Department of Labor to provide training and continuing education to employees whose official duties put them in a position to identify potential human trafficking.

The training would cover recognizing indicators of trafficking, identifying suspected victims and traffickers and referring potential cases to the Department of Justice or other appropriate authorities.

The legislation also calls for annual reports to Congress detailing training participation and effectiveness, along with the number of potential trafficking cases referred to authorities.

If signed into law, the measure would require the Department of Labor to implement the training program within 180 days.

Although the legislation does not specifically target trucking, it reflects a broader federal focus on improving human trafficking detection across industries.

Truck drivers play a role in detection

Commercial truck drivers are among the transportation professionals who may encounter potential signs of human trafficking during their daily operations.

Truck stops, rest areas and other transportation facilities can be locations where traffickers exploit victims, making awareness and reporting important components of prevention efforts.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has promoted this awareness through its “Your Roads, Their Freedom” campaign, which provides information to help commercial drivers and other transportation employees recognize potential trafficking indicators and report suspicious activity.

TAT also works with trucking companies, drivers and transportation organizations to increase awareness and encourage reporting.

Together, the DOT committee’s upcoming work and the legislation awaiting presidential action highlight ongoing federal efforts to improve detection and reporting, with trucking industry representatives contributing to the transportation-focused discussions.

Public participation

The advisory committee’s first meeting will take place virtually Nov. 4. Members of the public may also submit comments in advance of each meeting by contacting the committee at [email protected]. Comments must be submitted at least seven days before the meeting and are subject to review before distribution to committee members.