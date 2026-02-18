CBSA finds 16 duffel bags of meth at Canadian border

Agents with the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) found a huge shipment of drugs earlier this month.

According to a press release from the CBSA, on February 4, 2026, a commercial truck arriving at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry from the United States was referred by an Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer for a secondary examination.

Authorities say during the inspection of the trailer, border services officers, with the assistance of a detector dog, detected 16 duffle bags containing what they suspected was methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotics was 266.4 kg.

The CBSA say it arrested Kulbir Singh, 29, of Woodstock, Ontario, and transferred him and the narcotics to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“The RCMP and CBSA work hand in hand to secure our international border. Organized crime groups rely on the proceeds of drug trafficking to fuel further criminal activity, and this seizure represents a major disruption to crime in southern Ontario,” said Superintendent Dale Foote, OIC Border Integrity, RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region. “Actions like this play an important role in keeping our communities safer.”

Singh has been charged by the RCMP with Importation of Methamphetamine, as well as, Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“Our government’s top priority is to ensure the safety and security of Canadians,” said Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety. “I want to thank the CBSA and the RCMP for their dedication to stopping criminal activity and for safeguarding communities across Canada from the damaging effects of drugs. Border services officers serve as our first line of defence against transnational crime.”

The matter is before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario. The charges are subject to validation by the court. The investigation is ongoing.

Since January 1, 2025, the CBSA in Southern Ontario has seized 616.5 kg of methamphetamine coming from the United States.