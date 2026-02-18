TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices continue to rise

Diesel prices continue to rise
Diesel prices have risen in most regions this week causing the average national price for a gallon of diesel to rise slightly again.

According to the US Energy Information Administration’s weekly report, the average price for a gallon of diesel inched up just over two cents per gallon from $3.688 to $3.711.

Five reporting regions moved up less than a penny while the New England Region dropped by nearly three cents per gallon from $4.236 to $4.215.

The biggest increases came from the Rocky Mountain Region which rose by nearly seven cents per gallon from $3.539 to $3.607.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

