Diesel prices continue to rise

Diesel prices have risen in most regions this week causing the average national price for a gallon of diesel to rise slightly again.

According to the US Energy Information Administration’s weekly report, the average price for a gallon of diesel inched up just over two cents per gallon from $3.688 to $3.711.

Five reporting regions moved up less than a penny while the New England Region dropped by nearly three cents per gallon from $4.236 to $4.215.

The biggest increases came from the Rocky Mountain Region which rose by nearly seven cents per gallon from $3.539 to $3.607.