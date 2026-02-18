Truck Parking Club, Shell Rotella partner to offer drivers up to $100 in truck parking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Truck Parking Club (TPC) and Shell Rotella are announcing the “Night on Us” promotion.

“For decades, Shell Rotella has been a trusted name in trucking,” said Evan Shelley, co-founder & CEO, TPC. “From products that provide strong engine protection to iconic events like Shell Rotella SuperRigs, they consistently support truck drivers. We’re proud to partner with Shell to put Truck Parking Club Cash directly in drivers’ hands – helping them park safely, legally, and efficiently.”

Night on Us

Drivers who get a qualifying Shell Rotella T5 or T6 Synthetic Blend or Full Synthetic oil change at a participating service location can receive up to $100 in Truck Parking Club Cash, according to a joint press release.

Drivers can get their Shell Rotella oil change at a participating installer, then submit their receipt at rotella.com/nightonus to redeem Truck Parking Club Cash. This can be used at any of Truck Parking Club’s 4,200+ locations nationwide.

“Truck drivers rely on Shell Rotella to help keep their engines running strong mile after mile, and we’re always looking for ways to support them on the road,” said Julie Wright, Shell Rotella brand manager. “Through the Night on Us promotion, we’re proud to partner with Truck Parking Club to help drivers access safe, reliable parking.”

The promotion runs through June 30. Full details and participating locations are available here.