Cops working to peel back details after train hits truck hauling bananas

GULFPORT, Miss. — Police in Gulfport, Mississippi, are investigating a train wreck that involved an 18-wheeler full of bananas.
According to the Gulf Port Police Department’s Facebook page, the accident happened at 8:43 p.m. on Feb. 20 when a train hit an unoccupied 18-wheeler at the 33rd Avenue crossing.
No injuries were reported.
A photo shows that a blue tractor and part of its trailer made it across the tracks before the train struck. On the other side sits a broken trailer, whose load of banana boxes is spilling out.
