Cops working to peel back details after train hits truck hauling bananas

By John Worthen -
Cops working to peel back details after train hits truck hauling bananas
No injuries were reported when a track struck this semi-truck hauling bananas on Feb. 20, 2024, in Gulfport, Miss. (Courtesy: Gulfport Police Department)

GULFPORT, Miss. — Police in Gulfport, Mississippi, are investigating a train wreck that involved an 18-wheeler full of bananas.

According to the Gulf Port Police Department’s Facebook page, the accident happened at 8:43 p.m. on Feb. 20 when a train hit an unoccupied 18-wheeler at the 33rd Avenue crossing.

No injuries were reported.

A photo shows that a blue tractor and part of its trailer made it across the tracks before the train struck. On the other side sits a broken trailer, whose load of banana boxes is spilling out.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

John Worthen
