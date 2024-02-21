God always answers prayers — but sometimes the answer is ‘no’

One day as I was out walking near a lake, I saw a turtle making its way across the shoreline. As I watched, a snake slithered toward the turtle. As it drew closer, the turtle stopped and pulled its head and legs inside the shell. Now, that turtle just looked like a rock!

That made me think of they way we sometimes retreat into our “shells” when we’re faced with danger, or when we aren’t sure how to deal with a situation.

Have you ever felt so overwhelmed that nothing you could do would help? That’s when you can say you pulled yourself into a shell. That’s also the time to pray and ask God for help. Just as that turtle found a way to preserve itself, we can preserve ourselves by prayer.

God always answers our prayers, one way or another. Sometimes the answer may not be what we want — who likes to be told “no”? — but the fact is that his answer is what is best for us.

I have received a very affirmative “no” answer to a heartfelt prayer — only to find out that that “no” was really the best answer for me. At other times, the answer of “yes” came as a total surprise; God knew what was really the best for me.

Like many people, in times of trouble I have pulled myself into a shell, just as that turtle did, and prayed for an answer to my needs. I prayed over the situations and God provided the answers.

Do you ever pull yourself in and pray over your problems? Often, God will send you an idea or an opportunity that you’d never thought of — but it’s the best solution to your problem. Wow! Just think: You prayed, and God listened and answered. He saved you from that “snake” that was about to attack.

Never give up on prayer, even when you don’t receive the answer you want. God knows what you need and provides for you daily. He is keeping you safe from making the wrong choice. All you need to do is pray and listen to that inner voice that will lead you safely past the troubles of life.

We will all make mistakes in this life, but we can overcome them with prayer. Be vigilant in prayer and you will be like that turtle — safe and secure.

Best of the roads and all gears forward in Jesus.