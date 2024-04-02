Word play: Think of the Bible as a ‘cellphone’ to visit with God

When I was in seminary, one of my professors would give us a word and ask us to write a sermon using that word as the topic. Well, I’m taking his idea it to the extreme and using two words — Bible and cellphone.

Wow! Now that’s what I call two things that don’t match … or do they?

Both the Bible and the cellphone are objects that serve as a form of communication. Let me explain this theory to you.

First, a question: How many of you have a cellphone? Almost everyone does these days.

Next question: How many times have you returned home to get your cellphone when you forgot it? I think everyone does that at one time or another!

In today’s world, the cellphone serves as a vital link to family and friends. It could even be called our “lifeline” to the world.

Now, let’s talk about the Bible. I believe this is form of communication between us and God.

Look at 1 Chronicles 16:8. It says, “Give thanks unto the Lord, call upon His name, make known His deeds among His people.”

How many times do we forget to get in touch with God through prayer? How many times do we forget to return to the Bible on a daily basis to communicate with God?

You can read in 1 Samuel 3:4 “that the Lord called Samuel and he answered, ‘Here am I!’”

While the Bible says to call upon God, it’s a two-way street. He also calls upon us. If we are not open to hearing God’s call or to call him, we have lost a very valuable line of communication.

The Bible is a “lifeline” that lets a Christian to communicate in prayer with God. We need our Bible — our “cellphone” providing direct access to God — not just during Sunday church services, but every day.

Think about it: Most of us talk with family and friends on a daily basis. In fact, we sometimes schedule our calls to make sure we connect — and sometimes we just call to say “hi.”

Reading the Bible is like saying “hi” to God. Scheduling a time to read the Bible on a daily basis is our way of keeping in touch with God.

Calling family and friends keeps us in close touch to know the latest happenings. Reading the Bible gives us insight on what God wants us to know and learn each day.

If we fail to keep in touch with family and friends on a regular basis, they might feel hurt, or believe you just don’t care about them. Just think … perhaps that’s how God feels when we fail to read his word and communicate with him.

Use your Bible as your “cellphone” to talk with God. Family and friends always say, “Keep in touch!” Well, God gave us the Bible to allow us to keep in touch with him. Communicating with God keeps us close to him, much like we’re close to family and friends.

The nicest place to be is right beside a friend. There’s a song that says, “What a friend we have in Jesus.” Use your Bible to stay close to that friend!

Before I wrap up, here’s one last thought for the day:

Life is a coin. You can spend that coin only once, so spend it wisely. Reading your Bible is a good way to spend your coin on a daily basis. Precious moments spent with God are irreplaceable.

God whispers to your soul and speaks to your mind. Sometimes when you don’t take the time to listen, God stops whispering and throws a “brick” — such as an unsettling event — to get your attention. It’s your choice — listen to the whisper or wait for the brick.

Best of the roads, and all gears forward in Jesus.