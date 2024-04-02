CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Mark Kennedy & Matt Kennedy

A long-time trucker and his new-to-the-industry son have given new life to this rig.

Matt Kennedy started an agricultural commodity business in 1989. About five years ago, he and his son, Matt, were looking for a show truck to add to their collection

They found this 1984 Freightliner FLB and knew they had to bring it home.

As for upgrades, they did a full-body paint job, stretched the frame, added new stacks, a deck plate, steps, fenders, a grille, a bumper, a visor, lighting and much more.

The Freightliner is powered by a CAT engine with an 18-speed Eaton transmission.

The Kennedys service the agriculture industry and haul all types of products on dump trailers, hopper bottoms, walking floors, vans and more. Mark has been driving for 34 years, and Matt got his license in 2021.

When they aren’t on the road, they enjoy spending summers at their cottage, driving boats and jet skis.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].