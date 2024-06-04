CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Derek Bridgman

Passion and pride for the trucking profession show through with this standout rig.

Derek Bridgman is a dedicated driver with Mike Anderson Trucking out of Checotah, Oklahoma. His rig, a 1999 Peterbilt 379, was built in the Denton, Texas, plant and is powered by a 6NZ Cat engine with 550 horsepower and an 18-speed transmission.

Derek’s journey into trucking began in his teens at a sod farm in Braggs, Oklahoma. What started as a backup plan quickly became his passion and primary career. For the past 11 years, he’s been with Mike Anderson Trucking, and he speaks highly of the company and its owner.

Derek’s truck, affectionately known as “Poken Fun,” is a company truck that he treats like his own. Its striking orange and black color scheme pays homage to Oklahoma State University (the name Poken Fun is a play on the OSU Cowboys’ rallying cry of “Go Pokes!”).

Originally black with silver fenders, the truck got a makeover inspired by Mike Anderson’s kids, who were attending OSU. The transformation included orange fenders and caps, double-round headlights mounted with Double JJ brackets, and a full LED bulb upgrade.

Notable Poken Fun features include a 22-inch bumper with a 12-gauge bumper lift, new stainless-steel boxes, custom stripes, an eye-catching powder-coated deck plate and brushed stainless-steel fenders.

The truck is crowned with a swan hood ornament with orange wings that light up at night, a gift from Derek’s girlfriend.

