Staying cool on the road is imperative as extreme heat bakes Southwestern US

PHOENIX — The first heat wave of the season is bringing triple-digit temperatures earlier than usual to much of the Southwest U.S., where forecasters warned residents on Tuesday, June 4, to brace for “dangerously hot conditions” with highs expected to top 110 degrees Fahrenheit in the days ahead in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

By Wednesday, June 5, most of an area stretching from southeast California to central Arizona will see “easily their hottest” weather since last September, and record daily highs will be in jeopardy throughout the region, the National Weather Service said.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, for parts of southern Nevada and Arizona. The unseasonably hot weather is expected to make its way into parts of the Pacific Northwest by the end of the week.

“We’re looking at high temperatures well in the 90s and 100s, temperatures well above average for the time of year — some spots as much as 10 to 20 degrees above average,” National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Chenard in College Park, Maryland, said Tuesday.

Southeast California, southern Nevada and much of Arizona will be affected most, he said.

“As we go through the week, some of those higher temperatures are also going to spread north, potentially getting into portions of the Pacific Northwest as well,” Chenard said.

“We do have several days where these temperatures will persist, and that usually adds to the impact. If there is just one day, it doesn’t tend to have as much of an impact,” he said. “But when you start getting two, three or four days this heat and then even warm temperatures at night, you start to see the impact increase.”

The unseasonably hot weather already has taken a toll in some areas. The U.S. Border Patrol reported on Monday, June 3, that four migrants died last weekend from heat-related causes while attempting to cross the border in southeast New Mexico, near El Paso, Texas.

Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Anthony Good urged migrants not to try to cross the border in the extreme heat.

“The desert environment is extremely unforgiving, especially during the summer months,” Good said. “We urge anyone considering crossing illegally to understand the severe risks involved”

Highs on Monday reached 110 F at Death Valley National Park in California near the Nevada line, 103 F in Phoenix and 105 F in Needles, California.

In Las Vegas, where the high topped out at 103 F on Monday, temperatures will soar to 10 to 15 degrees above normal during the second half of the week — peaking at 111 on Thursday, June 6.

A high of 120 F is forecast for Thursday at Furnace Creek in Death Valley.

The current forecasted high of 113 F for Phoenix on Thursday would break the daily record high of 111 F set in 2016.

Last summer, Phoenix saw a record 31 straight days of at least 110 degrees F, stretching from the last day of June through the entire month of July. At least 400 of the 645 heat-related deaths that occurred last year were during that month-long period.

Phoenix, Maricopa County and Arizona state officials this year are striving to better protect people from ever higher temperatures. Those most in danger from the heat are people outdoors, especially homeless people in downtown areas who often don’t have access to sufficient shade, air conditioning and cold water.

Governments this year are setting aside more money so cooling stations can stay open longer and on the weekends, including two that will keep their doors open overnight.

Mesa, Arizona, Mayor John Giles said they are “committed to ensuring that those most vulnerable to heat exposure have access to essential life-saving services, including hydration and cooling stations and daytime respite centers.”

For truck drivers and others who must travel the highways during these extreme heatwaves, following are some tips to help stay safe.

Hydrate

While this may seem like a no-brainer, long-distance trips often result in dehydration. When focusing on reaching a destination, it’s easy to forget to drink ample amounts of water. However, staying hydrated is the first line of defense against headaches, sluggishness, and lack of focus.

To make sure you’re never without good hydration options, be sure to keep extra bottles of water in easy reach while driving. If you’re in the habit of drinking soda, coffee, or energy drinks instead, challenge yourself to drink more water–even if it means trying sugar-free additions to your water, like lemon juice or fruit flavoring.

Wear sunscreen

Truckers often get sunburned on their left arm due to the long hours spent behind the wheel. This condition is known as “Driver’s Tan” or “Trucker’s Arm.”

While it can look a little funny, it’s actually quite serious.

The dangers associated with sunburn are well known, but many drivers believe their windshields will keep them safe from dangerous UV rays. Ultimately, windshields only provide a small degree of UV protection, which is why sunblock is recommended when driving long hours. Wearing sunglasses and long sleeves offer even more protection from sun exposure, both inside and outside of your cabin.

Stay cool and protected

Staying cool while driving can reduce the risk of heat fatigue, whether you’re making a long-haul or regional delivery. Running the air conditioner is a great option, as is wearing neck cooling wraps or a dampened bandana. Additionally, if the seats are leather or vinyl, make sure they are covered with blankets or towels to keep them comfortable and cool.

Wear lightweight clothing

The type of clothing you wear can make a huge difference in your comfort level. Wear things made of breathable materials such as cotton or linen. These fabrics are lightweight, comfortable and allow heat to escape from the body.

Keep extra clothes on hand and, when possible, try taking cool showers to help you revitalize from head to toe. If you are in an area where nights get cold, or if you’re traveling from one temperature to another, remember to wear multiple thin layers so you can dress up or down depending on the weather.

Take breaks

Whenever possible, take a break. Even a few minutes of downtime will help you feel re-energized. This might involve anything from resting your eyes for a bit or stretching your legs to grabbing a bite to eat. Taking the time to explore the areas you’re driving through will also help make your trips more memorable and fulfilling, especially as the months go by.

Eat healthy

Along with the heat of summer is the wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables available. Eating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, berries, and tomatoes are packed with beneficial vitamins and minerals and also help hydrate the body.

Caring for your truck

Just as important as self-care is proper truck maintenance and precautions. The high temperatures increase the chances of things like tire blowouts and lack of brake friction. Conversely, the summer months often mean more travelers taking vacations. With this in mind, be sure to allow extra travel time and stay alert at all times. Here are a few suggestions to keep your truck in tip-top shape.

Check brakes

Pavement absorbs heat as temperatures rise, and brake parts can only absorb so much heat. Check your brakes regularly, as high heat can reduce friction and stopping power.

Be diligent about routine maintenance

Regular truck maintenance will help prevent heat-related issues. For instance, just as you need to stay cool during hot temperatures, so does your truck. Check coolant and oil levels frequently to protect the engine from overheating. Inspecting all belts and hoses is important as well. Also, in order to avoid extreme fuel consumption, make sure all air conditioning components are working properly. This protects you and your truck.

Keep tires properly inflated

Before heading out on your next route, check the air levels in your tires. This is especially important if your tires were under-inflated during the winter months. However, during the summer, tires are more prone to blowouts if air levels are too low.

Be aware of traffic conditions

During the summer months, more people are out and about, making roads more congested. This poses even more danger to truckers, so stay vigilant and take extra precautions when driving in heavy traffic. Take some time to check traffic reports beforehand, and avoid congested areas if possible. Keep in mind that construction zones are also active this time of year. Be extra cautious in these areas to avoid fines and fees.

Watch driving speeds

Avoid driving at high speeds as this can cause the engine to overheat and put additional stress on the tires. High speeds combined with hot temperatures can cause substantial damage to your truck. Taking frequent breaks will allow your truck to cool off and be beneficial to you as well.

The Trucker Staff contributed to this report.