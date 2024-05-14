CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Dill McKinney

On this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week, we’ve rolled out the red carpet for this classy, luxurious rig.

Dill McKinney works with his father at McKinney & Sons Transfer, a deeply rooted family-owned and -operated business with about 15 drivers. Dill’s fiancée, Yasmine Twilley, also works for the company, and the two have plans to expand the brokerage arm of the business.

Dill’s pride and joy is this 2024 Peterbilt 389-X, affectionately known as Black Tie Affair. This limited-edition beauty boasts a Cummins engine pumping out 605 horsepower, paired with an 18-speed transmission, and reaches a top speed of 108 mph.

But what sets this rig apart is its history. Dill and his father meticulously spec’d out this truck, making it the first they built together. Numbered 1120 to mark Dill’s birthday, it’s a symbol of their bond and dedication to the trade.

When it comes to customization, Dill aimed for timeless elegance. From the Legendary Black exterior to the meticulously designed interior, every detail reflects his personal style and family legacy. Dill said he’s a sucker for pinstripes, so he did quite a few of them on the frame, the headlights and other places.

And while hauling lumber, mulch and more across regional routes, Dill cherishes every moment on the road, especially when shared with his dad. Whether it’s riding motorcycles or hitting truck shows, their bond transcends work, making every journey an adventure.

