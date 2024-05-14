Brent Spence Bridge project clears federal environmental reviews

WASHINGTON — On May 10, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that plans for the Brent Spence Bridge project have cleared the comprehensive environmental review, setting the stage for groundbreaking in the coming months.

The Brent Spence Bridge, which links Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio, sustained heavy damage following a fiery crash involving a semi-truck in November 2020 and was closed to traffic for about six weeks until repairs were completed.

The proposed project will transform an 8-mile stretch of the Interstate 75/71 corridor and include a new companion bridge just west of the existing bridge. Project sponsors say the renovations will ease the flow of both passenger and freight traffic.

“Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, infrastructure improvements that have long been a dream are finally happening across America — and that includes massive projects like the new Brent Spence Bridge,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“This bridge carries over $1 billion in freight and over 160,000 drivers every day,” he continued. “Today, we are proud to mark the completion of the environmental review for the new Brent Spence Bridge, enabling the project to move to construction in the coming months.”

The Biden-Harris administration has allocated $1.6 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law towards the Brent Spence Bridge project.

“This is a big step in supporting the president’s commitment to rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “This bridge is a vital connector of goods to thousands of people in Kentucky and Ohio, and the investment in the Brent Spence Bridge will ensure the surrounding communities, and communities across the entire country, benefit from these improvements for decades to come.”

