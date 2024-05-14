Plus launches new AI tech to enhance vehicle safety systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Plus, a provider of highly automated and autonomous driving software, has launch PlusProtect, a new technology designed to enhance next-generation safety systems for all vehicle types.

According to Plus, this AI-based technology “elevates the capabilities of next-generation safety systems” and offers industry-leading features like high-performance automatic collision mitigation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 60,000 rear-end crashes a year involve a heavy vehicle striking another vehicle. Safety systems help contribute to enhanced road safety, Plus said in a May 13 press release.

PlusProtect is a scalable technology that allows global Tier 1 automotive suppliers and vehicle manufacturers to offer enhanced safety features in their next-generation safety systems. Plus says that these features would address, if not exceed, the performance requirements mandated for automatic emergency braking (AEB) on all passenger vehicles and light trucks by September 2029. AEB is also expected to be mandated in heavy vehicles (gross vehicle weight rating of more than 10,000 pounds).

Key features offered by PlusProtect include high performance AEB, expanded-coverage lane departure warning, traffic jam assist, predictive fuel optimization, self-calibrated sensors and over-the-air updates. Additional options include GSR-compliant features and an event data recorder that can provide a recording of a vehicle’s operational data immediately preceding and following a safety critical event.

PlusProtect uses cameras and radars to see objects more than about 650 feet ahead, providing full situational awareness to help the software understand where the vehicle is and what objects are in the same lane, as well as surrounding lanes, Plus says. This technology can help to significantly reduce false positives, and it can handle AEB on curved roads.

Combined with Plus’s proprietary AI-based autonomous driving software and perception technology, the vehicle has a “remarkably accurate” view of the world around it and can predict the movement of surrounding vehicles and obstacles, according to the press release. The software can assist the driver by reacting quickly and automatically to help mitigate potential forward collisions.

“While improved road safety underlies all of our solutions, we created PlusProtect specifically to enable Tier 1s and OEMs to build market-leading next-generation safety systems,” said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and co-founder of Plus. “Features such as high-performance collision mitigation not only necessitate a new technology approach, adopting PlusProtect as part of the integrated safety solutions also helps them pave the way for higher levels of automation in their product portfolio.”

Kerrigan emphasized that advanced safety technologies like PlusProtect do not replace skilled, alert drivers who exercise safe driving techniques. Proactive, comprehensive driver training is also essential. In addition, he noted, responsibility for safe vehicle operation always rests with the driver, and limitations exist. Drivers should become familiar with these limitations before operating any equipped vehicle.