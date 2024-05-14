Randy and Darci Wickman honored as National Carriers’ drivers of the year

IRVING, TEXAS — Husband-and-wife team Randy and Darci Wickman have been named 2023 Drivers of the Year by Texas-based National Carriers Inc. (NCI).

During 2023, NCI recognized12 drivers and teams as drivers of the month because of their outstanding contributions to the company. The Wickmans were recognized as the company’s July drivers of the month, putting them among the finalists for the title of Drivers of the Year.

On April 12, 2024, the Wickmans were presented a check for $10,000 by NCI President Steve Gleisner during an awards banquet in Arlington, Texas.

“We were shocked and in complete disbelief when our names were announced as National Carriers’ Drivers of the Year,” Darci said.

She describes the couple’s career as members of NCI’s “Elite Fleet” as a permanent commitment.

“It will now be an ongoing challenge to uphold the standard we have set for ourselves,” she continued. “As we move forward representing National Carriers, I hope Randy and I have set the standard of what is expected of drivers at this company.”

The Wickmans have earned the respect of both their peers and their managers at NCI.

Randy and Darci’s driver manager, Aaron Donbar, shared that the pair are always willing to lend a helping hand when other drivers are in need, never afraid of a challenge and are always willing to go that extra mile.

“This team is at the core of what our company is about. They truly are the Elite in the fleet,” Donbar said.

“When I interact with them on the phone, we normally hang up laughing. Their laughter, along with their drive to be the best, is contagious,” he continued. “I hope that they are one ‘virus’ that will spread throughout our young fleet members.”

NCI’s operations manager, Tessa Henshaw, points to the pair’s dedication to both safety and customer service.

“The Wickhams are willing to go above and beyond to ensure that they safely service our customers on time, every time,” Henshaw said. “During their tenure with NCI, Randy and Darci have never said they were unable to help move a load when I have asked for their help.”

Darci came to NCI as an inexperienced driver and was trained by her father, who is a past finalist for NCI’s driver of the year award. She then opted to drive as a team with her husband Randy.

“Randy and Darci show excellence as solo drivers, but as a team they exceed NCI expectations,” Henshaw said.

Mark Phillips, NCI’s vice president of operations, also expressed admiration for the husband-and-wife team.

“Randy and Darci exemplify what being a professional driver is all about,” Phillips said. “In every instance, they are ready, willing, and able to tackle any task necessary to meet our customer’s needs. They are loyal, dependable, and committed to National Carriers. We appreciate them.”

With offices in Irving, Texas and Liberal, Kansas, National Carriers provides refrigerated services throughout the lower 48 states and provides cattle transportation in and around southwestern Kansas.