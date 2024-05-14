Declining spot rates mean no extra trailer charges at TEL

SPONSORED BY TRANSPORT ENTERPRISE LEASING

As spot rates and overall freight tonnage remain low, most businesses are reacting to lower demand by reducing their trailer inventory.

When will this trend change? Only time will tell.

One thing is for certain: This trend has forced many companies to look at what they are paying to keep their trailers in inventory each month, with many choosing to park or return the trailers to their leasing companies.

One company has turned the trailer leasing model on its head by offering flat rate trailer leases.

Transport Enterprise Leasing (TEL), based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, provides a “No Variable Charges” platform for leasing their trailers.

That means that whether leasing dry vans, reefers or flatbeds, TEL’s service boasts NO mileage charges, NO tire or brake wear charges, and NO hourly Charges. Topping it off with a seamless trailer pick-up and return process, TEL provides companies with added savings to avoid what some call “nuisance” charges.

By providing an included Physical Damage Waiver with every trailer leased, TEL goes even further to save their customers money on the Physical Damage portion of their insurance each month.

