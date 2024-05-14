PITT OHIO earns ATA President’s Trophy for excellence in safety

PITTSBURGH — PITT OHIO has been honored with the American Trucking Associations (ATA) President’s Trophy in the over 100 million miles category. The award was presented during the ATA Safety Management Council’s (SMC) annual meeting April 26.

The President’s Trophy, sponsored by Great West Casualty Co., is ATA’s highest safety award. To be eligible, motor carriers must achieve superior safety performance ratings in a range of categories including driver qualifications, safety management programs, vehicle maintenance practices and accident records.

PITT OHIO has qualified for and won the award eight years in a row.

“Safety is part of our culture at PITT OHIO. Our teams prioritize safety in every aspect of our organization. We’re grateful to President Chuck Hammel for allowing us to invest in the latest and best safety technology for our fleet. This enables our drivers to minimize risks on the road,” said Jim Fields.

“Congratulations to all our employees, but in particular our drivers, dockworkers, vehicle maintenance technicians our building maintenance Technicians, our terminal operations and our safety department,” he continued.

SMC Executive Director Jacob Pierce commended PITT OHIO for their dedication to safety.

“Winning the President’s Trophy for eight consecutive years they are eligible is a feat that deserves significant recognition,” Pierce said. “Their commitment to safety excellence serves as an inspiration to the entire trucking industry.”

Jeff Mercadante, vice president of safety for PITT OHIO described the award as a testament to the entire team.

“Safety is not just a priority; it’s a core value deeply ingrained in our company culture,” Mercadante said. “We empower our drivers with the resources and training they need to navigate the roads safely and efficiently, and we are incredibly proud of their commitment to accident prevention.”