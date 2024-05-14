Truckstop welcomes Andrea Johnston as chief revenue officer

BOISE, Idaho — Andrea Johnston has joined the leadership team at Truckstop as the company’s chief revenue officer. In this role, she is responsible for sales, marketing, and customer success and will drive Truckstop’s go-to-market strategies.

“I am thrilled to join the Truckstop team to help provide excellent solutions and services to carriers, brokers, and shippers,” Johnston said. “In many ways, our mission is similar to several of the companies that I have worked for over my career, and I am passionate about empowering our customers to become even more successful.”

Johnston has over 30 years of international experience in B2B sales, customer success and business development.

“Andrea’s wealth of experience as a sales and operations leader, coupled with her impressive history as a revenue strategist at multiple SaaS companies, makes her the ideal executive for this position,” said Kendra Tucker, CEO of Truckstop. “We look forward to leveraging her expertise of building high-growth teams that deliver exceptional products, analytics, and value.”