CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Zach Strayer

Whether on the road or in a show, this rig turns heads anywhere it goes.

Owner-operator Zach Strayer of Spencerville, Ohio, proudly presents his 2023 Peterbilt 389, affectionately known as the Notorious P.I.G. This powerful rig is equipped with an X15 Cummins engine, producing 725 horsepower and paired with an 18-speed transmission.

The Notorious P.I.G. is complemented by a 2023 Wilson cattle trailer, serving Zach’s family farm where they raise hogs and grow crops.

Zach’s journey into the trucking world began in 2007, and his passion has rapidly grown since then. The farm’s first semi, an FLD Freightliner, began a fleet that now includes 22 trucks and up to 70 trailers.

In 2022, Zach purchased the Notorious P.I.G. and embarked on a customization journey, drawing inspiration from truck shows and his own creative vision. His attention to detail is evident in the dark green frame and pearl accents, a combination he envisioned from various inspirations.

The Notorious P.I.G. isn’t just a workhorse — it’s a showstopper, winning the Truckers’ Choice award at the 2023 Walcott Truckers Jamboree among other accolades.

Zach’s favorite aspect of the truck is its interior, inspired by the luxurious King Ranch trucks featuring unique reddish saddle leather with tan accents.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos and details to [email protected].